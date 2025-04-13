Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Tommy Helms Passes Away

Sad news.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 1965; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds infielder Tommy Helms at bat during the 1965 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Jun 1965; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds infielder Tommy Helms at bat during the 1965 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Tommy Helms passed away. The Reds made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

Helms played for the Reds for eight seasons (1964-71) and slashed .269/.297/.339 with 185 extra-base hits and 32 stolen bases over that time.

He was an All-Star 1967 and 1968 and a two-time gold glove winner.

He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2008.

Helms was 83 years old. Check out the Reds Museum's official announcement below:

