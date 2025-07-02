Cincinnati Reds Infielder Hits Grand Slam on Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte hit a grand slam in his first rehab game with the Louisville Bats in Triple-A.
Marte is 3-2 with two walks and a grand slam in Tuesday's game.
Coming into Tuesday's game. Marte was hitting .320 with two extra-base hits over seven games with Double-A Chattanooga and the ACL Reds.
Before the game, Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned Marte was scheduled to play with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and Wednesday and then they would re-evaluate him to see where he is at.
It is possible Marte could join the Reds when they travel to Philadelphia for a series with the Phillies on Friday.
Getting Marte back would be a big boost for the lineup. He is hitting .294 with three home runs and 17 RBIs this season and third base is a position the Reds have strugged at offensively this season.
You can watch the grand slam below:
