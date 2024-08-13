Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Brandon Williamson, Matt McLain, Brent Suter and Others
The Cincinnati Reds have been riddled with injuries all season long.
Here are the latest updates according to Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati.com:
Brandon Williamson has missed the entire season with a lesion in his shoulder. He is expected to start a rehab assignment next week and is hopeful to return to the team in September.
Brent Suter is on the injured list with a partial tear of his left teres major muscle. He is expected to face hitters in a live bullpen session on Friday.
Ian Gibaut has missed the entire season with a right forearm strain. Gibaut has started throwing, but there is no timetable for his return.
Graham Ashcraft is on the injured list with an elbow strain. The right-hander could begin throwing in the next 10 days.
Matt McLain has missed the entire season with a shoulder injury he suffered in spring training. Recently, he suffered a stress reaction in his rib cage to set back his rehab. He is expected to start a rehab assignment soon.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand is on the injured list with a wrist fracture. His goal is to be ready if the Reds make the playoffs. He has yet to begin baseball activities.
