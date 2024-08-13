Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Brandon Williamson, Matt McLain, Brent Suter and Others

Some good news!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch in the third inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch in the third inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds have been riddled with injuries all season long.

Here are the latest updates according to Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati.com:

Brandon Williamson has missed the entire season with a lesion in his shoulder. He is expected to start a rehab assignment next week and is hopeful to return to the team in September.

Brent Suter is on the injured list with a partial tear of his left teres major muscle. He is expected to face hitters in a live bullpen session on Friday.

Ian Gibaut has missed the entire season with a right forearm strain. Gibaut has started throwing, but there is no timetable for his return.

Graham Ashcraft is on the injured list with an elbow strain. The right-hander could begin throwing in the next 10 days.

Matt McLain has missed the entire season with a shoulder injury he suffered in spring training. Recently, he suffered a stress reaction in his rib cage to set back his rehab. He is expected to start a rehab assignment soon.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand is on the injured list with a wrist fracture. His goal is to be ready if the Reds make the playoffs. He has yet to begin baseball activities.

