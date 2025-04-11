Cincinnati Reds Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Has Awesome Job at This Year's Masters
Former Cincinnati Reds superstar Ken Griffey Jr. is at The Masters as a credentialed photographer this week.
Griffey took up photography after he retired in 2010. He's been a credential photographer for countless sporting events, including MLB, NFL and MLS games.
He's taking photos for Masters.com.
Griffey Jr. played nine seasons for Cincinnati, slashing 270/.362/.514 with 391 extra-base hits. He was a two-time All-Star with the Reds and was 24th in MVP voting in the 2005 season, where he slashed .301/.369/.576 with 35 home runs in 128 games and won Comeback Player of the Year.
Check out Griffey Jr. and one of his photos from The Masters below:
