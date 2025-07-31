Cincinnati Reds Listed as Potential Fit for Orioles Outfielder

Inside The Reds

The Reds are searching for a bat to improve their offense ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. trade deadline.

Jul 29, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ramon Laureano (12) tags up on a sacrifice fly ball to score during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The Reds made two trades on Wednesday, but are still searching for a bat to add to their lineup.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman suggests that Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano could be a fit for the Reds.

The 31-year-old is slashing .290/.355/.529 with 32 extra-base hits this season. His .884 OPS is the highest of his career.

The Reds have struggled against left-handed pitchers all season long and Laureno has hit lefties well his whole career, slashing .272/.342/.461 with 81 extra-base hits against them.

Reds President of Baseball Operations weighed in on what the Reds might do Thursday.

“There’s a little bit there but not a lot,"Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I feel good about addressing the bullpen. I feel good about our defense getting better. You’d like to always add more if you can. But if this is our group, we’ve got a good group and we’re excited about it.”

Laureano is under contract for this season and has a team option for 2026.

You can see Heyman's full post below.

