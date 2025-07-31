Cincinnati Reds Listed as Potential Fit for Orioles Outfielder
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The Reds made two trades on Wednesday, but are still searching for a bat to add to their lineup.
MLB Network's Jon Heyman suggests that Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano could be a fit for the Reds.
The 31-year-old is slashing .290/.355/.529 with 32 extra-base hits this season. His .884 OPS is the highest of his career.
The Reds have struggled against left-handed pitchers all season long and Laureno has hit lefties well his whole career, slashing .272/.342/.461 with 81 extra-base hits against them.
Reds President of Baseball Operations weighed in on what the Reds might do Thursday.
“There’s a little bit there but not a lot,"Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I feel good about addressing the bullpen. I feel good about our defense getting better. You’d like to always add more if you can. But if this is our group, we’ve got a good group and we’re excited about it.”
Laureano is under contract for this season and has a team option for 2026.
You can see Heyman's full post below.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast