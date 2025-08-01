Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make History With Eight-Run Inning vs. Braves

The Reds trailed 11-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stevenson (37) hits an RBI double in the second inning between Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 30, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stevenson (37) hits an RBI double in the second inning between Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 30, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds and Braves were tied at three heading into the eighth inning. Six outs later, the game was tied at 11.

This is the third time since 1969 that both teams scored 8+ runs in the same inning, according to Sarah Langs.

The Reds trailed 11-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Tyler Stephenson and Will Benson started the rally with singles before Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a three-run home run.

Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, Elly De La Cruz, and Austin Hays all followed with singles.

Trailing by three, Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to tie the game at 11.

You can see Lang's full post below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News