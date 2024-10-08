Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Multiple Changes to Coaching Staff After Hiring Manager Terry Francona

This is the first of potentially many staff changes under new manager Terry Francona.

Cincinnati Reds hitting coach Joel McKeithan stands for a portrait during spring training, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds announced they have fired all three of their hitting coaches on Tuesday.

Joel McKeithan, Terry Bradshaw, and Tim LaMont have all been dismissed and will not be returning for the 2025 season. The Reds finished the 2024 season ranked 21st in OPS, with several key players experiencing a notable regression from their strong 2023 performances.

This is the first of potentially many staff changes under new manager Terry Francona.

