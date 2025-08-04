Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Discusses Trade Acquisitions
The Cincinnati Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes, Zack Littell, and Miguel Andujar ahead of last week's trade deadline.
On Monday, Reds manager Terry Francona hopped on MLB Network radio and discussed the team's acquisitions.
"I was pretty proud of the effort our guys did," Francona said. "I got a chance to go up in the war room and listen to them go back and forth. I think sometimes, I don't mean this disrespectfully, but kind of trying to stay in your lane. There's a lot of teams who are going to do some sexy, flashy things. That might not be us, but we are still trying to find a way to be good enough to keep playing in October."
Francona thinks the front office went out and made the team better.
"Getting a kid like Hayes, we know he can catch it, pick it up, and throw it. We think there is more with the bat. And again, it's August. It's not the time to start experimenting offensively. But we also think because he hits the ball to right field, in our ballpark, he will get rewarded for that a little bit."
The Reds have struggled against left-handed pitching and Francona thinks Andujar should help them in that category.
"Miguel Andujar, who just kills lefites. That'll really help us."
Trading for Zack Littell allowed the Reds to send Nick Martinez back to the bullpen and give them flexibility.
"We got a starter in Zack Littell where we could move Nick Martinez to the bullpen. Speaking kind of honestly, we thought the price for relievers was just going berserk. And we thought Nick Martinez is as good or better than any of these guys so let's just try to get a starter. I think it's going to help us."
The Reds lost their first series against the Atlanta Braves following the trade deadline. They start a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.
