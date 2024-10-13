Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Explains Why He Was Ready to Manage Again
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona joined High Heat on MLB Network to discuss being the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
Francona talked about his health and how he has lost nearly 30 pounds since last season, as well as the talent on the Reds' roster.
"I actually had a really good summer. I needed to step away," Francona said. "My health just wasn't allowing me to do the job the way you're supposed to."
He mentioned how good the season off was for him and how he was able to focus on his health. He lost 30 pounds,
"I am up to 30 (pounds lost) now. My suit doesn't fit anymore, which I guess is a good thing," Francona said. "I've tried really hard to be healthy. Because we didn't have the stress of a season, I was able to take care of myself."
The two-time World Series Champion likes the youth and athleticism on the Reds' roster.
"What I am really excited about is this team has youth and they're very athletic," Francona said. "They actually remind me of Cleveland a couple of years ago. When you are that young, we can make a difference as coaches and a manager. I am looking forward to it. It does get me excited."
Watch the full interview below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast