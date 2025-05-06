Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides an Injury Update on Tyler Callihan
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tyler Callihan was placed on the injured list on Tuesday after he sustained a left forearm fracture in Cincinnati's 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Before Tuesday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and gave an update on the injured 24-year-old.
Charlie Goldsmith shared the update on X.
Callihan had surgery on Tuesday and will not be able to participate in any baseball activities for 6-8 weeks.
Given how serious the injury looked on Monday, it's remarkable that Callihan could be back this season.
You can see Goldsmith's full update here, including a quote from Francona.
The Reds face the Braves in game two of the four-game series on Tuesday at 7:15 ET.
