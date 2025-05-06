Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides an Injury Update on Tyler Callihan

Good news!

Greg Kuffner

May 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tyler Callihan (32) leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tyler Callihan was placed on the injured list on Tuesday after he sustained a left forearm fracture in Cincinnati's 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Before Tuesday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and gave an update on the injured 24-year-old.

Charlie Goldsmith shared the update on X.

Callihan had surgery on Tuesday and will not be able to participate in any baseball activities for 6-8 weeks.

Given how serious the injury looked on Monday, it's remarkable that Callihan could be back this season.

You can see Goldsmith's full update here, including a quote from Francona.

The Reds face the Braves in game two of the four-game series on Tuesday at 7:15 ET.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

