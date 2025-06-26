Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Update on Brady Singer's Toe
During Wednesday's start against the New York Yankees, Reds manager Terry Francona and catcher Jose Trevino went out to check on Brady Singer when something seemed to be bothering him. Singer said he was fine and stayed in the game and tossed five innings.
After the game, Francona provided an encouraging update on Singer's possible injury.
"He thought he had a blister on his toe," Francona said. "When he came out, his toenail was kind of digging into the end of his shoe. I think they feel like they can alleviate that for his next start. I think Jose noticed it so we just wanted to go out and check."
That is good news as the Reds are already without starting pitchers Carson Spiers, Rhett Lowder, Hunter Greene, and Wade Miley due to injuries.
The Reds fell to the Yankees 7-1 on Wednesday.
You can watch Francona's full postgame press conference below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast