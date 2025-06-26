Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Update on Brady Singer's Toe

Francona went out to check on Singer during the game.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During Wednesday's start against the New York Yankees, Reds manager Terry Francona and catcher Jose Trevino went out to check on Brady Singer when something seemed to be bothering him. Singer said he was fine and stayed in the game and tossed five innings.

After the game, Francona provided an encouraging update on Singer's possible injury.

"He thought he had a blister on his toe," Francona said. "When he came out, his toenail was kind of digging into the end of his shoe. I think they feel like they can alleviate that for his next start. I think Jose noticed it so we just wanted to go out and check."

That is good news as the Reds are already without starting pitchers Carson Spiers, Rhett Lowder, Hunter Greene, and Wade Miley due to injuries.

The Reds fell to the Yankees 7-1 on Wednesday.

You can watch Francona's full postgame press conference below:

