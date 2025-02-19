Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Snubbed in Latest Rankings

Wow ... This is a major surprise. The Reds hired Francona in October.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona watches a batting practice session at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Reds manager Terry Francona didn't make Brian Kenny's list of the top managers in baseball.

Francona wasn't mentioned in the top 10 rankings.

Francona is widely considered one of the top managers in the sport. He has two World Series Championships and has already made quite an impression on the players during spring training.

A.J. Hinch led the way, followed by Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt, Alex Cora and Kevin Cash.

It's worth noting that Francona stepped away from baseball last season and that could be a big reason why he isn't on the list.

Brian Snitker, Rob Thompson, Dave Martinez, Dave Roberts and Torey Lovullo rounded out the top 10.

The Reds are banking on Francona to lead them back to the postseason. If he does that, then he'll certainly be back on everyone's radar.

Check out the rankings below:

