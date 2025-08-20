Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From August 19, 2025
Six Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates were in action on Tuesday. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (53-68) Lost 7-3
- Hector Rodriguez went 0-4.
- Sal Stewart went 0-3 with a walk. Stewart made his first career start at first base.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 1-4 with a solo home run.
- PJ Higgins went 1-3 with a two run home run. Higgins entered as a replacement for Will Banfield. It is rumored that Banfield will be promoted to the Reds roster for Tyler Stephenson to be placed on the IL with a thumb injury.
- Lyon Richardson pitched one inning with two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (61-49) Won 7-3
- Edwin Arroyo went 2-4 with two walks and a run scored.
- Cam Collier went 3-3 with two walks.
- Jay Allen II went 2-5 with a RBI.
- Austin Hendrick went 3-5 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored.
- Jack Rogers went 3-5.
- Drew Parrish pitched three innings, allowed four hits, one run with four strikeouts.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched one inning with three strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (36-75) Won 14-3
- Johnny Ascanio went 3-6 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-4 with a walk and two runs scored.
- Peyton Stovall went 2-5 with a home run, a walk, stolen base, five RBIs and three runs scored.
- Carter Graham went 3-3 with a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored.
- Carlos Sanchez went 2-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.
- Jack Moss went 3-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk, and a run scored.
- Ryan McCrystal went 1-3 with a double, RBI, a walk and a run scored.
- Johnathan Harman pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowed seven hits, one run, a walk with two strikeouts.
- TJ Antone pitched on inning, with a hit, a run with a strikeout. The hit allowed was a home run.
Daytona Tortugas (55-60) Lost 9-4
- Kyle Henley went 2-5 with a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 3-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a walk.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-5 with a double and three strikeouts.
- Rafhlmil Torres went 1-3 with a double, walk, RBI and a run scored.
- Drew Pestka pitched 2 1/3 innings with one hit and three strikeouts.
DSL Reds (30-25) Won 5-1
- Jasett Martinez went 2-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
- Yojanser Calzado went 2-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored.
- Diorland Zambrano went 1-2 with a walk and a run scored.
- Dony Aguilera pitched three innings with one hit, one walk and a strikeout.
DSL Rojos (23-30) Lost 6-2
- Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Liberts Aponte went 0-0 with two walks and a RBI.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-3 with a run scored.
- Angel Salio went 0-3.
