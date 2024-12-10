Cincinnati Reds Move Down Two Spots, Get No. 9 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft Lottery
The Reds had a disappointing 2024 season, but after firing manager David Bell and hiring Terry Francona, they'll look to have a bounce-back season in 2025.
The Reds have a farm system that ranks in the top half of Major League Baseball and they'll have a chance to improve that after being awarded the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft lottery.
Cincinnati dropped two positions in MLB's third annual draft lottery.
With the ninth overall pick in the 2025 Draft, they still have the opportunity to add top-tier talent, providing flexibility to trade a valuable prospect or two this offseason if needed.
Reds legend Eric Davis was the representative at the draft lottery for the Reds.
