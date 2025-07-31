Cincinnati Reds Named Best Fit for White Sox Outfielder
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just hours away.
ESPN.com's David Schoenfield listed ten players he thinks are most likely to get dealt on Thursday along with their best fits.
He listed White Sox outfielder Mike Tachman as a "best fit" for the Reds.
"Luis Robert Jr. is the bigger name the White Sox might trade, and maybe the Phillies or Mets take a chance on him to play center field, but Tauchman has hit much better than Robert -- his OPS is nearly 200 points higher -- and would demand a lesser return to acquire, thus making Tauchman more likely to be traded," Schoenfield wrote. "He's not an option for center field, although the Phillies could play him in left over the struggling Max Kepler, but he would be a nice DH option for the Padres or Rangers."
The Reds already have an abundance of left-handed hitting outfielders in TJ Friedl, Will Benson, Jake Fraley, and Gavin Lux. Tauchman is having a fantastic season, slashing .291/.372/.472 with 21 extra-base hits in 56 games this yeear, but the Reds would most likely need to move one of the above mentioned outfielders for a deal to make sense.
The Reds made two trades on Wednesday, but are still looking to add a bat to their lineup.
You can see ESPN's full list here.
