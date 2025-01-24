Cincinnati Reds Named Buster Olney's Most Improved Team This Offseason
ESPN analyst Buster Olney listed his "Five Most Improved MLB Teams in 2025," and the Cincinnati Reds were top on his list.
"The Reds had the worst record in the majors in one-run decisions last year -- 15-28 -- and they are likely to get better merely by moving to the mean," Olney wrote. "But Francona and Nick Krall, the Reds' president of baseball operations, have more specific improvements in mind."
"The Reds issued too many walks last year, and additionally, they were not very good at holding runners, allowing 123 steals. Francona wants the defense to be better, and it's clear from the roster taking shape that versatility and athleticism are a priority. With De La Cruz, Lux, Matt McLain andSantiago Espinal, the Reds have a group of talented middle infielders. When Francona spoke to Lux in the aftermath of the trade with the Dodgers earlier this week, they agreed that they want to put Lux in spots most comfortable for him, and that they'll define that once camp opens next month."
With a stronger roster, better defense, and Terry Francona leading the way, the Reds are hopeful to turn close losses into wins and make a serious push in 2025.
You can see Olney's full list here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast