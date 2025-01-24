Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Named Buster Olney's Most Improved Team This Offseason

The Reds made multiple moves this offseason.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) follows through on a pitch in the third inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
ESPN analyst Buster Olney listed his "Five Most Improved MLB Teams in 2025," and the Cincinnati Reds were top on his list.

"The Reds had the worst record in the majors in one-run decisions last year -- 15-28 -- and they are likely to get better merely by moving to the mean," Olney wrote. "But Francona and Nick Krall, the Reds' president of baseball operations, have more specific improvements in mind."

"The Reds issued too many walks last year, and additionally, they were not very good at holding runners, allowing 123 steals. Francona wants the defense to be better, and it's clear from the roster taking shape that versatility and athleticism are a priority. With De La Cruz, Lux, Matt McLain andSantiago Espinal, the Reds have a group of talented middle infielders. When Francona spoke to Lux in the aftermath of the trade with the Dodgers earlier this week, they agreed that they want to put Lux in spots most comfortable for him, and that they'll define that once camp opens next month."

With a stronger roster, better defense, and Terry Francona leading the way, the Reds are hopeful to turn close losses into wins and make a serious push in 2025.

You can see Olney's full list here.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

