Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Homers Twice in First Series of Career at Coors Field
The Reds beat the Rockies 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Coors Field for their third straight win and securing a series victory.
Outfielder Austin Hays led the way with two home runs and his fifth home run since coming off the injured list a couple of weeks ago. ago. Coors Field was the only current MLB park that Hays had yet to play in before this weekend.
"All 30," Hays told Jim Day postgame. "This one had been elusive for the last three years or so. I am glad I finally got to come here."
After his two-home run game, it's safe to say Hays agrees with the sentiment that it's a hitter's park.
"It's great," Hays continued. "I know the ball flies here. That's what everyone says. I was able to get a couple in the air today."
The Reds will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 3:10 ET.
You can watch Hays's full interview with Jim Day below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast