Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Noelvi Marte's Hot Stretch Puts Him in Exclusive Group
Noelvi Marte has been the hottest hitter for this Reds team that has won three straight games. The outfielder had two more hits on Tuesday night in their win over the Angels, including a solo home run, his 10th of the season.
He became just the second Reds player since 2013 to have seven multi-hit games over a 10-game span, according to Joel Luckhaupt.
TJ Friedl was the lone other player to accomplish that in that timeframe, doing it in the 2023 season.
Marte is having a big bounce-back season after struggling in 2024 and starting the 2025 season in Triple-A. The 23-year-old is slashing .299/.333/.507 with 23 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.
He was struggling defensively at third base and recently moved to right field. Since being moved to right field, Marte is hitting .338/.338/.507 with eight extra-base hits.
The Reds' offense went through a stretch where they were really struggling. Noelvi Marte stepping up to be one of their best offensive players has helped in a huge way.
The Reds are one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
