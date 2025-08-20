Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Noelvi Marte's Hot Stretch Puts Him in Exclusive Group

Marte has been red-hot at the plate recently.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) hits a RBI double that he scored on after a fielders choice throw to home and an error at third base in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) hits a RBI double that he scored on after a fielders choice throw to home and an error at third base in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Aug. 13, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Noelvi Marte has been the hottest hitter for this Reds team that has won three straight games. The outfielder had two more hits on Tuesday night in their win over the Angels, including a solo home run, his 10th of the season.

He became just the second Reds player since 2013 to have seven multi-hit games over a 10-game span, according to Joel Luckhaupt.

TJ Friedl was the lone other player to accomplish that in that timeframe, doing it in the 2023 season.

Marte is having a big bounce-back season after struggling in 2024 and starting the 2025 season in Triple-A. The 23-year-old is slashing .299/.333/.507 with 23 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.

He was struggling defensively at third base and recently moved to right field. Since being moved to right field, Marte is hitting .338/.338/.507 with eight extra-base hits.

The Reds' offense went through a stretch where they were really struggling. Noelvi Marte stepping up to be one of their best offensive players has helped in a huge way.

The Reds are one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News