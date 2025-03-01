Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Will Benson Looking to Bounce Back in 2025
After lacing a ball down the right-field line and racing around the bases, Reds fans were treated to a familiar sight on Friday afternoon—Will Benson’s helmet flying off as he rounded second and headed to third.
The moment was a welcome one, as Benson notched his first hit of the spring in a game against the Athletics. The 26-year-old is aiming to secure his spot on the roster after a challenging 2024 season.
Benson, who had a breakout 2023 campaign, struggled at the plate last year, slashing just .187/.274/.376 and striking out 154 times in 343 at-bats. Now, with a familiar face taking over as manager, he's focused on making key adjustments to his approach.
A Familiar Leader in Terry Francona
The Reds hired manager Terry Francona this offseason, and while many players are getting to know him for the first time, Benson already has experience playing under Francona from his time with Cleveland.
"New face, not as new for me. I had him already in Cleveland," Benson told WCPO's Marshall Kramsky. "When things are new, you have to just take it one step at a time and get that familiarity."
Though their time together in Cleveland was brief, Benson took notice of Francona’s leadership qualities and the way he connected with his players during their 2022 postseason run.
"When I was with him in Cleveland, I had gotten called up in August. I didn't really get the opportunity to connect with him as much, but seeing his presence and seeing him connect with our team in Cleveland, we were in the playoffs that year and got to the ALDS," Benson recalled. "Getting to witness his leadership, experience, and poise was a blessing."
A Focus on Cutting Down Strikeouts
Benson is fully aware of the adjustments he needs to make after his struggles in 2024. While he still showed power, hitting 14 home runs, his on-base percentage dipped to .274, and he often found himself chasing pitches outside the zone. Heading into 2025, he’s prioritizing one key area: making more consistent contact.
"It was pretty clear and evident on what I needed to work on. Mainly that being putting the ball in play," Benson said. "It is mainly trying to understand why what happened, happened, and trying to take the correct step forward. It was pretty simple in theory, being more aggressive early."
Benson’s 2023 success stemmed from his patience and ability to capitalize on good pitches to hit, posting an impressive .863 OPS that season. However, in 2024, pitchers adjusted to him, and he struggled to adapt quickly enough. Now, with a renewed focus on early aggression and a manager who knows how to bring the best out of his players, Benson is determined to bounce back.
As spring training gets underway, the Reds are counting on Benson to rediscover his form and help solidify their lineup. With his power, speed, and defensive ability, the potential is still there for him to be a key contributor. With Francona at the helm and a clear plan for improvement, Benson is looking to turn the page and make 2025 a season to remember.
You can watch Benson's full interview with Kramsky below:
