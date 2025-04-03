Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Alex Young Has Season-Ending Surgery
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alex Young announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he had season-ending surgery on Monday.
"I never thought I would be in this situation," Young wrote. "Nor did I think I would ever need surgery. Turns out, I’ve been unknowingly pitching with a distal tear for the past nine years, along with bone fragments being built up over the years. Crazy to think about how much I’ve put my arm through without realizing what was really going on.
"Definitely not how I wanted to have the 2025 season play out but it’s something I needed to take care of. I’m at peace with it and ready to move on. Surgery went smooth. Thank you to Dr. Meister and his team for giving my elbow a second chance at life. Woke up from anesthesia thinking I was about to throw 100 mph… turns out I was just asking for snacks."
The Reds signed the veteran left-hander to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training in January.
Young pitched in two seasons for the Reds. In 2023, he appeared in 63 games for Cincinnati with a 3.86 ERA.
You can check out Young's full Instagram post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast