The Reds Sign Familiar Face to Minor League Deal

The Reds traded Alex Young to the Giants in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alex Young (48) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds have signed Alex Young to a minor league deal with a spring training invite, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Young spent all of 2023 with the Reds and pitched in three games in 2024 before being traded to the Giants for Austin Slater.

The left-hander had a 3.67 ERA in 63 games for the Reds in 2023. He ended the 2024 season with the Mets and had a 3.29 ERA over 14 games.

