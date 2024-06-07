Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Brandon Williamson Returned From Rehab Assignment

The left-hander had made four rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 17, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) reacts as he walks off the field after the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) reacts as he walks off the field after the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson was returned from his rehab assignment. This usually means there has been some kind of setback.

Williamson had made four minor league rehab starts in 2024 and had a 0.66 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News