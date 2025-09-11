Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher To Be Activated on Friday in Different Role

This will be a big boost.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds rookie Chase Burns is set to be activated from the injured list on Friday, according to C. Trent Rosecrans.

Manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the San Diego Padres and shared the good news.

Burns is expected to pitch out of the bullpen with certain restrictions. He's been on the injured list since the middle of August with a Grade 1 right flexor strain.

Burns will know which days he's pitching and it'll be more scripted than normal.

Graham Ashcraft is also expected to be activated on Friday. He threw a live bullpen session on Wednesday at Petco Park. The Reds desperately need bullpen help and getting Burns and Ashcraft back should help in a big way.

The Reds start a three-game series with the Athletics on Friday night.

