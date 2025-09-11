Cincinnati Reds Pitcher To Be Activated on Friday in Different Role
Cincinnati Reds rookie Chase Burns is set to be activated from the injured list on Friday, according to C. Trent Rosecrans.
Manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the San Diego Padres and shared the good news.
Burns is expected to pitch out of the bullpen with certain restrictions. He's been on the injured list since the middle of August with a Grade 1 right flexor strain.
Burns will know which days he's pitching and it'll be more scripted than normal.
Graham Ashcraft is also expected to be activated on Friday. He threw a live bullpen session on Wednesday at Petco Park. The Reds desperately need bullpen help and getting Burns and Ashcraft back should help in a big way.
The Reds start a three-game series with the Athletics on Friday night.
