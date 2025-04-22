Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Wade Miley to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday

Miley had Tommy John Surgery on 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 19, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley is set to begin his minor league rehab assignment with High-A Dayton on Tuesday night, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Miley last pitched in a game on April 16, 2024 for the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up four runs on five hits over three innings against the Padres. It was one of just two starts the left-hander made in 2024.

Miley pitched in 34 games with an ERA of 3.55 in 2021 and 2022 with the Reds.

"I was so happy that when you think you have enough pitching, go get more,"Francona said on theReds Hot Stove Show. "If it ends up where we have to maybe aggravate someone and send them down or put them in the bullpen, you know what, good for us."

The Reds have a plethora of starting pitching, but as Francona mentioned, you can never have too much pitching depth.

