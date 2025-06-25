Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Veteran on Injured List, Promote Ryan Vilade from Triple-A

The Reds announced the moves on Wednesday.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Ryan Vilade (70) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Reds placed Connor Joe on the injured list with hand, foot, and mouth disease and recalled infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Louisville.

They also sent infielder Noelvi Marte to Double-A Chattanooga on a rehab assignment.

Cincinnati recently claimed Vilade off of waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. He has appeared in 54 games in Triple-A this season and has slashed .279/.382/.492 with 22 extra-base hits.

Marte, who has been on the injured list with a groin strain since early May, has appeared in three rehab games with the ACL Reds and went 4-11 with a home run.

Third base has been an issue for the Reds offensively this year and if Marte picks up where he left off earlier in the season, he could be a big boost to the lineup when they call him back up.

You can see the Reds' full announcement below:

Greg Kuffner
