Cincinnati Reds Place Veteran on Injured List, Promote Ryan Vilade from Triple-A
The Reds placed Connor Joe on the injured list with hand, foot, and mouth disease and recalled infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Louisville.
They also sent infielder Noelvi Marte to Double-A Chattanooga on a rehab assignment.
Cincinnati recently claimed Vilade off of waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. He has appeared in 54 games in Triple-A this season and has slashed .279/.382/.492 with 22 extra-base hits.
Marte, who has been on the injured list with a groin strain since early May, has appeared in three rehab games with the ACL Reds and went 4-11 with a home run.
Third base has been an issue for the Reds offensively this year and if Marte picks up where he left off earlier in the season, he could be a big boost to the lineup when they call him back up.
You can see the Reds' full announcement below:
