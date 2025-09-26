Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand Ahead of Showdown With Brewers
With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds are one game back of the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race.
As it stands on Friday at 11 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:
Chicago Cubs 89-70 (+7.0)
San Diego Padres 87-72 (+5.0)
New York Mets 82-77
Cincinnati Reds 81-78 (1.0)
Arizona Diamondbacks 80-79 (2.0)
The Reds beat the Pirates 2-1 on Thursday afternoon. They start a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Zack Littell will start on the mound for Cincinnati and Quinn Priester will start for Milwaukee.
The Mets beat the Cubs on Thursday night. They start a three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Brandon Sproat will start on the mound for the Mets and Sandy Alcantara will start for Miami.
The Diamondbacks fell to the Dodgers on Thursday and start a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Friday. Zac Gallen will start for Arizona and Yu Darvish will start for San Diego.
The Reds are 16-44 in their last 60 games against the Brewers. They'll need to flip the switch on that this weekend if they want to make the postseason.
