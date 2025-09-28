Cincinnati Reds React to Clinching Postseason Berth for First Time Since 2020
The Cincinnati Reds clinched their first postseason berth since 2020 on Sunday.
After the Reds fell 4-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Mets fell to the Marlins, which allowed Cincinnati to clinch. Immediately after, the celebration in the clubhouse ensued.
Terry Francona became just the fifth Reds manager in franchise history to take the team to the postseason in his first year at the helm.
"Are you kidding me, look at this room," Francona said. "They deserve to blow it out. I know we got some stuff ahead of us, but not in the next hour."
"They're a team. They act like a team. They play like we team. We go through tough times as a team. Now we're going to party like a team."
Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter was raised in Cincinnati and was one of the most animated players after the game.
"We did it," Suter yelled. "You can't kill the Reds. You can't kill the Reds. Let's go! Let's go!"
Spencer Steer played hurt throughout the beginning of the season and is the ultimate player.
"This is what it's all about," Steer said. "This makes the grind of working your butt off every day, this makes it all worth it right here."
Reds President of Baseball Operations had high praise for this team, who has grinded all season long to get to this point.
"To see this group gel and just keep grinding, it's been a lot of fun," Krall said. "I can't appreciate everybody enough. It's awesome for the coaching staff, the clubhouse staff, the training room, the strength guys. I really appreciate them."
You can watch the full postgame celebration with interview from other players and coaches below:
