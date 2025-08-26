Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Release 2026 Regular Season Schedule

They end the season with a tough stretch.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Spencer Steer celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds released their 2026 regular-season schedule on Tuesday.

They open the series on March 26, 2026, with a series against the Boston Red Sox. Before the All-Star break, the Reds will have a nine-game home stand against the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs.

If the Reds are in contention for a playoff spot in 2026, they will have to work hard to secure it in September, facing a tough schedule to close out the season.

They play the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and Toronto Blue Jays.

You can see the full schedule below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

