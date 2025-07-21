Cincinnati Reds Release New Uniforms for Speedway Classic Matchup vs Braves
The Cincinnati Reds will play the Atlanta Braves in the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 2.
On Monday morning, the Reds posted a photo on social media with the new uniforms they will be wearing for that game.
The jerseys are similar to the Reds' normal uniforms, but they have added elements that celebrate racing culture in Bristol, Tennessee.
A “Speedway Classic” patch appears on the right sleeve with the location Bristol, TN prominently displayed.
The hat had a black bill featuring a checkered flag pattern and the helmets have a red finish with a white “Cincinnati” wordmark and racing-inspired checkered detailing near the back.
The Speedway Classic uniforms combine the Reds’ classic look with racing-inspired details, making them a unique alternate set for the team.
You can see the full uniforms below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast