Cincinnati Reds Release New Uniforms for Speedway Classic Matchup vs Braves

The Reds will play the Braves in Bristol, Tennessee on August 2.

Greg Kuffner

Construction of the baseball field in progress during a media event at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 24, 2025, ahead of the MLB Speedway Classic game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds held at the racetrack.
Construction of the baseball field in progress during a media event at Bristol Motor Speedway on June 24, 2025, ahead of the MLB Speedway Classic game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds held at the racetrack. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds will play the Atlanta Braves in the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 2.

On Monday morning, the Reds posted a photo on social media with the new uniforms they will be wearing for that game.

The jerseys are similar to the Reds' normal uniforms, but they have added elements that celebrate racing culture in Bristol, Tennessee.

A “Speedway Classic” patch appears on the right sleeve with the location Bristol, TN prominently displayed.

The hat had a black bill featuring a checkered flag pattern and the helmets have a red finish with a white “Cincinnati” wordmark and racing-inspired checkered detailing near the back.

The Speedway Classic uniforms combine the Reds’ classic look with racing-inspired details, making them a unique alternate set for the team.

You can see the full uniforms below:

