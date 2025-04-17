Cincinnati Reds Reliever Emilio Pagan Takes Blame for Loss Against Seattle Mariners
Emilio Pagan has been one of the Reds' best pitchers out of the bullpen so far this season. On Thursday, after a Jake Fraley go-ahead grand slam, Cincinnati once again called on Pagan to close down the game.
The Mariners hit back-to-back home runs off of Pagan to tie the game at seven and send it to extra innings.
The Reds went onto lose the game 11-7.
Pagan doesn't feel like he pitched poorly, but takes full responsibility for the loss.
"I didn't pitch terrible," Pagan said. "That's not what anybody wants to hear right now. We lost the game. I blew the game. That part stinks, but you have to stay big picture on these things. I faced five hitters and threw 13 pitches and had two strikeouts. Most of the time, that line leads to we win the game."
The veteran gave credit to Seattle's hitters.
"The Raleigh pitch wasn't a terrible pitch, but I think it was the wrong pitch," Pagan continued. "Me and Trevi just talked about it. Hats off to him. Hee had a heck of a series and is on fire right now. We probably should have just went to spamming splitter right there. He's been on all the fastballs...Just not good enough. He beat me today."
The Reds went 4-2 on the home stand, but Pagan understands Reds fans don't want to hear that.
"Yes, that is true, but nobody wants to hear that right now. We just blew a game that we should have won. We are aware of that. It's easy to say those things because they're true, but if you a Reds fan and you're at today's game, you realize we should have won this game. 4-2 is great, but we should be 5-1."
The Reds head to Baltimore to take on the Orioles in a three-game series starting on Friday.
