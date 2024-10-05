Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India: 'There Wasn’t That Winning Mentality'
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India was honest about what he thought was missing during the 2024 season.
“It was a different vibe,” India told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We were all friendly and everything (like 2023). But there wasn’t that winning mentality. We were always playing behind, and sometimes we just gave up. It was different.”
India went on to discuss the importance of accountability.
“We need a guy that will hold us accountable and puts more into working hard, making sure you’re on time and—not that David wasn’t like that,” India said. “David was like that. But he was just a little friendlier. We were comfortable around him more I think."
Now, a two-time World Series Champion is managing the Reds. Terry Francona knows what it takes to win. India admits that there's a fine line, but clearly thinks Bell was on the wrong side of it.
“It’s a real fine line,” India added. “There has to be a kind of sense of ‘I’ve got to be here; I’ve got to show up and got to work hard at my job every day.’ You could say consequences. There should be consequences. Not necessarily for bad play or bad performance.”
Check out Wittenmyer's entire article here.
