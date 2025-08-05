Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Joins Judge and Ohtani in Elite Run Production Club
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is having the best season of his career and is among baseball's elite in a key category.
De La Cruz joins Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani as the only three players in Major League Baseball to have 80 or more runs scored and 70 or more RBIs.
The 23-year-old is slashing .281/.359/.483 with 46 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases for the Reds this season.
In May, De La Cruz became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to record 300 hits, 150 RBI, and 100 stolen bases.
It's special on a nightly basis,"Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said."If he doesn't hit one 150 (mph) off the bat and 8,000 feet, he'll steal four bags and throw 107 across the infield. It's like a create-a-player every night.
The Reds play the Cubs in game two of the three-game series on Tuesday night at 8:05 ET.
