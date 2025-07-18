Cincinnati Reds Sign Another Top Pick Following 2025 MLB Draft

3rd-rder Mason Morris signs w/@Reds for $897,500 (slot 83 value = $964,800). @OleMissBSB RHP, some of the nastiest stuff in the SEC: wicked low-90s cutter, fastball to 99 mph, upper-80s slider. Could be a starter if he adds more polish. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/yeJcj0MwzR