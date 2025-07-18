Cincinnati Reds Sign Another Top Pick Following 2025 MLB Draft
Cincinnati Reds third-round draft pick Mason Morris signed with the Reds on Friday, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com.
The former Ole Miss Rebel signed for $897,500, which is slightly under the slot.
After having a 6.55 ERA over 33 innings in 2024, Morris had a big bounce-back season in 2025. The 21-year-old had a 3.29 ERA over 54 2/3 innings along with 78 strikeouts.
"Morris' best pitch is a low-90s cutter that dives at the plate, and hitters can't lay off it or make much contact against it,"MLB.com wrote. "He also throws a solid upper-80s slider with similar shape, and while it's less devastating than his cutter, he does a better job of landing it for strikes. Raising his arm slot helped him add 4 mph to his fastball as a junior, and he now deals at 95-97 mph with a peak of 99."
Morris was the 117th-ranked prospect in the draft according to MLB.com.
You can see Callis's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast