Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Catcher Alex Jackson to Minor League Contract

James Rapien

Aug 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts to a strike out call by umpire Jacob Metz (94) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Tampa Bay Rays catcher Alex Jackson (28) throws the ball. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts to a strike out call by umpire Jacob Metz (94) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Tampa Bay Rays catcher Alex Jackson (28) throws the ball. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds signed catcher Alex Jackson to a minor league contract according to their official transaction log on MLB.com.

The 28-year-old will likely get a chance to serve at Tyler Stephenson's backup in 2025. Jackson hit .122 with three home runs, 12 RBI, a .439 OPS and -0.4 WAR in 58 games last season. He also recorded a 0.5 defensive WAR and three defensive runs saved.

That doesn't mean the Reds are done adding at catcher, but Jackson certainly gives them some experience and likely viewed Cincinnati as an ideal landing spot as he looks to rebuild his value in the big leagues.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

