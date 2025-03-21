Cincinnati Reds Starter Andrew Abbott Expected to Have Short Stint on Injured List
The Cincinnati Reds made the right decision putting Andrew Abbott on the injured list. His stay will not be for long.
Terry Francona and the Reds decided Abbott will begin the season on the injured list for a very good reason: to keep his shoulder soreness that he dealt with at the beginning of the season from flaring back up. It’s very possible if they were aggressive with Abbott’s timeline from here on out that he would aggravate the soreness and escalate the problem.
The Reds slow-played Abbott’s spring training when the soreness was reported earlier in February. In Abbott’s next scheduled start, he will attempt to throw around 75 pitches. If Francona were to take that start as an indication that Abbott is ready to go, he would be going against something he said early on in camp.
Francona said he wanted his pitchers stretched out to 100 pitches on an episode of the Reds Hot Stove League show on 700 WLW. The five pitchers who will open the season in the rotation will have met this requirement.
According to Gordon Whittenmeyer from The Enquirer, Francona also said that Abbott would have started the season on time, but the upcoming schedule would have meant pitching in a minor-league spring game the day rosters are set, creating possible issue if there were a setback.
Abbott should be on the injured list for the minimum of 10 days and then we will see him start the series opener in San Francisco on April 7.
