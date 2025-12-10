Cincinnati Reds Interested in Trading for Two Different All-Stars

After Kyle Schwarber decided against taking a hometown discount from the Reds and re-signed with the Phillies on Tuesday, the Reds are apparently still looking for a way to add an impact bat.

They are considering trading for Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Marte would be the kind of impact player that instantly improves the lineup in a big way. Over his last three seasons, he's had a bWAR of 4.9, 6.8, and 4.4.

In 2024, he slashed .292/.372/.560 with 61 extra-base hits. In 2025, he took a slight step back, but still slashed .283/.376/.517 with 56 extra-base hits. Marte, 32, is under team control through 2031.

"A deal for Marte would require the Reds to part with top young talent, something they are reluctant to do, and possibly offload a player such as second baseman Gavin Lux, who is projected to earn $5 million in arbitration," Rosenthal wrote.

Lowe isn't on the same level as Marte, but he's still a very solid player. He's had an OPS over .700 in three consecutive seasons. In 2025, Lowe slashed .256/.307/.477 with 50 extra-base hits, including 31 home runs. Lowe,31, is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

While it would take a haul to get Marte, he's the kind of impact bat the Reds need and should be targeting. He is a true difference maker.

You can read Rosenthal's full article here.

