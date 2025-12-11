Reds Receive Backlash For Handling of Kyle Schwarber Situation

On Thursday, ESPN asked several of its insiders questions about the Winter Meetings.

One question was, "Which team is under the most pressure to do something big after the meetings?"

ESPN.com's Bradford Doolittle did not mince his words and said the Reds are under immense pressure to do something big before spring training arrives.

"The Reds muffed the Schwarber situation in a major way. I'm not sure what their actual chances were of signing him, but they should have at least matched what the Phillies offered," Doolittle wrote.

"The fit between the player and what he'd add to the city and the clubhouse culture while addressing the roster's biggest need in an emphatic fashion was a set of alignments hard to replicate. There is no suitable pivot from here. But the Reds need to do something -- and they need to stop making excuses for why they don't."

Doolittle is correct. Cincinnati's biggest offseason need is to acquire an impact bat, but the only move they've made this far is re-signing their closer, Emilio Pagan, to a two-year, $20 million deal.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Reds are unlikely to spend on any other big-name free agents. If the Reds make a big move this offseason, it will likely happen on the trade market.

