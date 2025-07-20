Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Struggles in Triple-A Rehab Start
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers made his fourth minor league rehab start on Saturday. The plan was for Spiers to throw around five innings, but he struggled and couldn't get through the fourth.
The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.
The 27-year-old has a 5.21 ERA through his four starts with Triple-A Louisville and thr ACL Reds.
Spiers has been on the injured list since April 20 with right shoulder impingement. The Reds will need to make a decision on him soon. It will be interesting to see what role they use him in and if they call him up or send him to Louisville to continue starting.
You can see Saturday's full minor league recap here.
