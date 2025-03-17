Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds’ Superstar Elly De La Cruz is Thriving in Spring Training

The switch-hitter is near the top of the league in multiple categories.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz steals second base ahead of the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz steals second base ahead of the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After Elly De La Cruz finished eighth in the National League MVP voting in 2024, expectations for the young superstar continued to rise.

The switch-hitter slashed .259/.339/.471 to go with 71 extra-base hits and a league-leading 67 stolen bases in the 2024 campaign. He also led the league with 218 strikeouts. Oh, and one last thing: De La Cruz was picked to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25.

The 23-year-old isn’t doing anything in spring training to slow down those expectations. He is slashing .452/.553/.839 with six extra-base hits, six stolen bases, and maybe most importantly, has only struck out six times.

Going into Sunday’s contest, De La Cruz had reached base in each of his last 13 games this spring, marking the second longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Red to open a spring training season since Eugenio Suarez reached base 22 straight games in 2016.

If you’re not impressed yet, he is currently tied for fourth in Major League Baseball with 10 runs scored, tied for second with six stolen bases, tied for eighth with 26 total bases, and tied for seventh with 14 hits.

De La Cruz has the chance to be one of the best players in the league. If the Reds want to make a run at the National League Central this season, they'll need him to be.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News