Cincinnati Reds’ Superstar Elly De La Cruz is Thriving in Spring Training
After Elly De La Cruz finished eighth in the National League MVP voting in 2024, expectations for the young superstar continued to rise.
The switch-hitter slashed .259/.339/.471 to go with 71 extra-base hits and a league-leading 67 stolen bases in the 2024 campaign. He also led the league with 218 strikeouts. Oh, and one last thing: De La Cruz was picked to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25.
The 23-year-old isn’t doing anything in spring training to slow down those expectations. He is slashing .452/.553/.839 with six extra-base hits, six stolen bases, and maybe most importantly, has only struck out six times.
Going into Sunday’s contest, De La Cruz had reached base in each of his last 13 games this spring, marking the second longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Red to open a spring training season since Eugenio Suarez reached base 22 straight games in 2016.
If you’re not impressed yet, he is currently tied for fourth in Major League Baseball with 10 runs scored, tied for second with six stolen bases, tied for eighth with 26 total bases, and tied for seventh with 14 hits.
De La Cruz has the chance to be one of the best players in the league. If the Reds want to make a run at the National League Central this season, they'll need him to be.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast