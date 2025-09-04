Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Named Player of the Month
Cincinnati Reds catching prospect Alfredo Duno has had an excellent season in 2025 with the Daytona Tortugas. In what is essentially his first full season behind the plate, he is slashing .281/.420/.485 with a career-best 16 home runs, 50 total extra-base hits, and more walks than strikeouts.
Duno was named the Florida State League Player of the Month for the month of August on Thursday. The Reds' third-ranked prospect slashed .338/.490/.700 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in August. Along with winning the FSL Player of the Week twice this season, the 19-year-old was also named to the MLB Futures Game roster during the All-Star break.
Duno has been climbing up the MLB prospect rankings, moving up to be the Reds' third-ranked prospect and even to the MLB Top 100 at 72. After not catching in his first professional season due to an elbow injury, and missing the majority of the season in 2024 with a rib fracture, Duno looks to be ahead of schedule developmentally as a catcher and is having an impressive campaign in 2025.
Daytona clinched a playoff birth on Tuesday night and also climbed back above .500 for the first time since April.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast