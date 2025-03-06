Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects to be Featured in MLB Spring Breakout Games
CINCINNATI -- For the second straight season, Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) are partnering for the MLB Spring Breakout. It's an MiLB Spring Training Prospect Showcase with 16 matchups from March 13-16.
The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, with a matchup scheduled for Sunday, March 16th. It will be at Milwaukee's Spring Training Complex, American Family Field of Phoenix, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. E.T..
Twenty-seven Reds prospects will take the field on March 16th, with a lot of them competing to make Reds the Opening Day roster.
Pitchers participating in this game include Chase Burns, Chase Petty, Connor Phillips, Arij Fransen, Luke Hayden, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Cole Schoenwetter and Adam Serwinowski.
Catchers include Connor Burns, Alfredo Dunno and Michael Trautwein.
Infielders that will be featured in this game for the Reds include notable prospects Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and Sal Stewart. Fellow infiedlers Leonardo Balcazar, Ricardo Cabrera, Tyler Callihan Tyson Lewis, Sammy Stafura and Peyton Stovall will also be fetaured in this game.
Reds outfield prospects to be featured in this game include Jay Allen II, Kyle Henley, Carlos Jorge, Arnaldo Lantigua, Ethan O'Donnell and Hector Rodriguez.
You can read about the full Spring Breakout series here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast