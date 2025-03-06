Inside The Reds

Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and Sal Stewart will lead Reds prospects in a Spring Breakout game later this month.

Cincinnati Reds invitee Edwin Arroyo runs an infielding drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds invitee Edwin Arroyo runs an infielding drill at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- For the second straight season, Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) are partnering for the MLB Spring Breakout. It's an MiLB Spring Training Prospect Showcase with 16 matchups from March 13-16.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers, with a matchup scheduled for Sunday, March 16th. It will be at Milwaukee's Spring Training Complex, American Family Field of Phoenix, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. E.T..

Twenty-seven Reds prospects will take the field on March 16th, with a lot of them competing to make Reds the Opening Day roster.

Pitchers participating in this game include Chase Burns, Chase Petty, Connor Phillips, Arij Fransen, Luke Hayden, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, Cole Schoenwetter and Adam Serwinowski.

Catchers include Connor Burns, Alfredo Dunno and Michael Trautwein.

Infielders that will be featured in this game for the Reds include notable prospects Edwin Arroyo, Cam Collier and Sal Stewart. Fellow infiedlers Leonardo Balcazar, Ricardo Cabrera, Tyler Callihan Tyson Lewis, Sammy Stafura and Peyton Stovall will also be fetaured in this game.

Reds outfield prospects to be featured in this game include Jay Allen II, Kyle Henley, Carlos Jorge, Arnaldo Lantigua, Ethan O'Donnell and Hector Rodriguez.

You can read about the full Spring Breakout series here.

