Cincinnati Reds Veteran Takes Encouraging Step in Rehab Process
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has been on the injured list since the middle of August with a fracture in his thumb.
He seems to be progressing nicely and spoke to reporters earlier in the week.
"It's been good," Stephenson told the Power Stacks Podcast. "I got to get on the field and start hitting the first day we were here. I got on the field yesterday and got to hit some. I've just been doing some tee and front toss. It feels good to be hitting again. No issies."
Stephenson has also started doing some work behind the plate.
"I've been able to get out of the field and do some catching stuff," he continued. "I've been able to start catching the foam baseballs. I have played catch with a real baseball. We are progressing in the right way. I don't really know what is next with the timeline."
It feels like a realistic timeline for Stephenson to return would be sometime in the middle of September.
Stephenson is slashing .226/.313/.393 with 24 extra-base hits this season in 72 games. He missed the first couple of months of the season due to an oblique strain that he suffered in spring training.
