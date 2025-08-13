Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies Game Delayed on Wednesday

The Reds were scheduled to start at 5:10 ET.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 6, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; The rain starts to pour during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game at Great American Ball Park on Friday June 6, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Phil Didion-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; The rain starts to pour during the Reds vs. Diamondbacks game at Great American Ball Park on Friday June 6, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Phil Didion-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Phil Didion-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies game will be delayed on Wednesday due to weather in the area.

Hunter Greene is set to make his first start for the Reds since the beginning of June. Christopher Sanchez is set to start for the Phillies. Sanchez has a 2.36 ERA and has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball this season.

The series is tied at one. The Reds are 63-58 and two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

We will provide more updates as we have them regarding tonight's game.

Update: The game will start at 6:10 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News