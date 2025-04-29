Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals Postponed on Tuesday, Will Play Doubleheader on Wednesday

The Reds have won five straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Members of the grounds crew roll out the tarp during a rain delay in the third inning in the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday's Cincinnati Reds game against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park at 12:40 ET.

Fans holding tickets for today’s game may present their same ticket for the make-up game scheduled on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 12:40 p.m., with no exchange necessary.

You can see the full announcement below:

-----

Published
