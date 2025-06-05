Class Act: Cubs Fan Offers Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz His Home Run Ball
On June 1 in a game against the Chicago Cubs, Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz insisted on playing one day after his sister's passing.
With two outs and a man on base in the sixth inning, De La Cruz hit a 117.4 mph missile into the right field seats for his 12th home run of the season.
The Chicago Cubs fan who caught the ball spoke to TMZ and said he will gladly hand over the ball to De La Cruz if he wants it.
"As a human being, not only do I have the deepest condolences for him and his parents and his family, but it made me kind of stop and realize ... what a feel-good story it would be to try to get the ball back to Elly," Brendan Daly told TMZ.
Even though the Reds and Cubs are rivals on the field, this home run is bigger than the game. This is a cool gesture by the Cubs fan.
You can read the full story on TMZ here.
