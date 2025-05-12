Inside The Reds

College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Rips Reds After Offense is Shutout Again

The Reds have been shut out seven times this season.

Greg Kuffner

ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit answers questions during Media Day for the College Football Playoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2025.
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit answers questions during Media Day for the College Football Playoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2025.
The Cincinnati Reds were shut out for the seventh time this season on Sunday when they lost to the Houston Astros 6-0.

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit went on X to vent about the team's struggles.

"SO predictable, @reds," Herbstreit wrote. "Another year and another year of inconsistent hitting. Same thing for last 12 years-season essentially over in early May. How can a team NOT HIT for TWELVE YEARS?!?!??? Feel bad for Tito. One of best managers in our lifetime-even HE can’t turn this franchise around. Just doomed."

The Reds have scored one run or less in 11 of their 42 games this season. The loss on Sunday dropped Cincinnati's record to 20-22.

Herbstreit is a die-hard Cincinnati Reds and Columbus Blue Jackets fan.

