Elly De La Cruz Eager to Rejoin Reds, But Travel Setback Delays Friday Comeback
Elly De La Cruz traveled to the Dominican Republic to be with his family after Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
It was expected that De La Cruz would go on the bereavement list, but according to Apple TV's pregame broadcast, the 23-year-old was scheduled to land in Cincinnati around 5 p.m. Eastern and hoped to be in the starting lineup. However, flight issues delayed his arrival until later Friday night.
De La Cruz expects to be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.
You have to admire De La Cruz's desire to be in the lineup every single day. Earlier this month, Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned De La Cruz was dealing with a nagging leg injury, but he insisted on playing through it.
Though still early in his career, De La Cruz brings a veteran’s mindset and a relentless desire to be on the field helping his team win.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast