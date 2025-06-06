Inside The Reds

Elly De La Cruz Eager to Rejoin Reds, But Travel Setback Delays Friday Comeback

De La Cruz traveled to the Dominican Republic to be with his family.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) dodges a wild pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
/ Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Elly De La Cruz traveled to the Dominican Republic to be with his family after Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was expected that De La Cruz would go on the bereavement list, but according to Apple TV's pregame broadcast, the 23-year-old was scheduled to land in Cincinnati around 5 p.m. Eastern and hoped to be in the starting lineup. However, flight issues delayed his arrival until later Friday night.

De La Cruz expects to be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

You have to admire De La Cruz's desire to be in the lineup every single day. Earlier this month, Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned De La Cruz was dealing with a nagging leg injury, but he insisted on playing through it.

Though still early in his career, De La Cruz brings a veteran’s mindset and a relentless desire to be on the field helping his team win.

Greg Kuffner
