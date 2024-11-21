Elly De La Cruz Isn't Changing Positions: Shortstop Is Home
Elly De La Cruz led Major League Baseball with 29 errors last season. He also finished 11th in all of baseball with 15 outs above average.
Outs Above Average (OAA) is a range-based metric that measures a player's fielding skill by accounting for the number and difficulty of plays they make.
Among shortstops, De La Cruz ranked 4th.
Despite these stats, Reds fans continue conversing about him possibly switching positions. Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and Reds General Manager Brad Meador don't want to join the conversation.
"Elly is our shortstop," they both told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
If De La Cruz was the 4th best defensive shortstop while leading the league in errors, just think about how good he can be defensively when he cuts down on those errors and makes all the routine plays.
“While he is still an elite player, he still has a lot of room to grow as a 22-year-old, to continue to get better,” Krall said.
When the 22-year-old was asked if he sees a benefit in possibly switching to a position like center field, he responded, "No."
Bringing in an experienced manager like Terry Francona will only accelerate De La Cruz's development and help him reach his full potential.
De La Cruz has age on his side. He also has an organization that believes in him. There's no reason why he won't continue to grow at shortstop.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast