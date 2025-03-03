The most steals in a 40-homer season is 73 (2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.).



The most homers in an 80-steal season is 28 (1986 Ricky Henderson).



How Elly De La Cruz could record the first 40-80 season in MLB history 👇 https://t.co/2Dduw5CJ5S pic.twitter.com/XDUtWNSH3f