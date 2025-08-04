Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Claimed on Waivers by Miami Marlins

The news was announced on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer (28) makes a leaping catch of a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) (not pictured) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer (28) makes a leaping catch of a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) (not pictured) during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Joey Wiemer was claimed off of waivers on Monday by the Miami Marlins after he was designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals last Thursday, according to Craig Mish.

The Reds sent Wiemer and Jonathan India to Kansas City in exchange for Brady Singer over the winter.

Wiemer has not reached the majors with the Royals and slashed just .182/.291/.316 for Triple-A Omaha.

The 26-year-old played in just two games for the Reds last season after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Frankie Montas trade.

Wiemer is known for his fantastic defense in the outfield and he played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati.

You can see the announcement below:

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

